Dave Grohl Plays Nirvana's "All Apologies" at Surprise Club Show

Dave Grohl is making people happy with music again. The Foo Fighters frontman went back in time and performed “All Apologies” by his original band, Nirvana. It was part of a surprise club show with Warren Haynes (Gov’t Mule, The Allman Brothers Band) in Asheville, North Carolina.

Grohl was snowed in after playing at Warren Haynes’ 30th Christmas Jam on Saturday. He told Rolling Stone he was at the after-party when he decided he needed somewhere to play. That place was the Orange Peel and the show was announced on Sunday with just a few hours notice.

Grohl hopped on drums with his band and performed “Play,” his 23-minute instrumental, then Haynes took the stage with Gov’t Mule to play some covers and “All Apologies." Grohl said it took some convincing for him to play the song, but said he's glad he did.

“My initial reaction was, ‘I can’t do that. I shouldn’t do that,’ Grohl told Rolling Stone. “But then I think about the people that the song means so much to and has been a part of their lives - that joy and love should be shared.”

The 6-minute performance incudes extended solos by Haynes - staying true to his jam band background – before the crowd finished things off by repeatedly singing the final line: “All in all is all we are.”