Eddie Vedder Performs With Liz Phair, Johnny Marr

“Talkin’ to herself, there’s no one else who needs to know, she tells herself.”

Eddie Vedder says the hit Pearl Jam song “Better Man” was really written for a woman to sing, and that has now happened.

Liz Phair joined Vedder on-stage at the Ohana Festival in California over the weekend. Vedder took the opening verse of “Better Man” before handing off the vocals to the singer-songwriter.

Earlier in the day at the same venue, it was Vedder who was brought up on-stage as a guest. Johnny Marr, best known for his work with The Smiths, called Vedder a good friend and an inspiration before the two collaborated on the classic alternative track “There is a Light That Never Goes Out.”

Vedder only has one more solo show scheduled in 2018. It’s in South Africa on December 2nd. Pearl Jam’s tour schedule is also quiet.