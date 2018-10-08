EXCLUSIVE: Father John Misty Gives New Song Acoustic Treatment

Father John Misty is wrapping up his North American tour this week before heading to Europe. He also has a new vinyl release out that was recorded at Jack White’s Third Man Records.

We’ve been fortunate enough to enjoy our own intimate performance with Father John Misty, and we’ve been bringing you the highlights over the past few weeks. Now watch a spectacular rendition of “Please Don’t Die” from the 2018 album God’s Favorite Customer.

