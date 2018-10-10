EXCLUSIVE: Mumford & Sons’ Hip Hop Influences

The highly-anticipated new album from Mumford & Sons is due out in just over a month. We’ve been helping you pass the time with an intimate performance of the new single “Guiding Light,” and now we have some more insight into what you can expect on Delta – the British folk rockers’ first album in three years.

One thing you may not have known is that Mumford & Sons are big hip hop fans, and lead vocalist Marcus Mumford told us about that in an exclusive interview.

“That influence came through especially in the process of creating beats for the record, some of which we started with… drum machines, or we’d start with live drums and cut them up and sort of go at it in a different way to the way we’ve done drums before which was really fun,” Mumford said.

Listen to more from the interview below, including what alt-hip hop act he couldn’t stop listening to in high school.

