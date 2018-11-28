EXCLUSIVE: The Odd Job Barns Courtney Got Without Any Experience

Ask Barns Courtney a question, and you never know what kind of answer you’re going to get, or if the answer is entirely true.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: The Moment When Barns Courtney Was Most Starstruck

The “99” singer sat down with RADIO.COM for an exclusive interview and told us what he did to pay the bills while trying to make it as a musician.

“I’ve had many odd jobs and I’ve done many different things that I’m not ashamed of to be totally honest,” Courtney said. “One of them was an advertisement on craigslist for an improvisational actor.”

Did he get the job despite not having any experience? How much did it pay? Find out the half-truth in the video above.