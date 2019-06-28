Former Guns N' Roses Drummer Steven Adler Hospitalized After Reportedly Stabbing Himself

Former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler is hospitalized after reportedly stabbing himself.

TMZ reports the 54-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, after police were called to his Los Angeles home Thursday night. No other details have been released.

Adler was kicked out of Guns N’ Roses in 1990 - a few years after the band released their landmark debut album Appetite for Destruction. The band attributed his firing to serious drug abuse and unreliability.

Adler had continued to struggle with addiction in the years since. He has appeared on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew and Sober House.

Mental health and addiction issues are very real -- and you are not alone. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or in distress, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week: 1-800-273-8255.

All RADIO.COM stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org.