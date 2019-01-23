Green Day Is Selling Old Guitars, Drums and Amps Online

A rock band that has been around for more than three decades is bound to have some extra gear laying around. In Green Day’s case, there’s a treasure trove of old studio and stage-used guitars, drums and amps piling up, and it’s time to clean house.

The pop punk superstars are partnering with Reverb to sell their stuff. Starting on February 7th, you can get your hands on one of 44 guitars owned by Billie Joe Armstrong, including a ’57 or ’58 Les Paul Special.

“After 30 years of collecting odds and ends and really good stuff – what ended up happening is I got too many,” Armstrong said. “Some of it I’ve used and some of it just kind of sat there in pristine condition.”

Drummer Tre Cool is parting with a number of drum kits – from one that is still in original packaging, to ones that have been set on fire.

"If you hoard the right sh!t long enough, they call you a collector,” Tre said. “So I’m selling off just a wee bit of the collection. My psychologist said I have to do this.”

Bassist Mike Dirnt will be selling more than 20 pieces of studio gear and nearly a dozen amps, including a Mesa/Boogie Basis M-2000. He used that one from 1997 to 2003, primarily on the tours to support Nimrod and Warning.

“I hope whoever buys this stuff gets some good enjoyment out of it,” Tre said.