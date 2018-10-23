Imagine Dragons Go To The Arcade

Imagine Dragons have just released a video for their new song “Zero.” The clip finds the band members as different “characters” in an arcade – looking for their place in life.

“I was able to go to a place that was very vulnerable for me,” singer Dan Reynolds said about writing the song. “I wasn’t in any sub-group. I was like not a popular kid, I wasn’t a band kid, I wasn’t good at sports. I just kind of was someone who went home by myself and wrote music every day and then started a band.

Imagine Dragons wrote the song for Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet – the sequel to 2012’s Wreck it Ralph.

An all-new trailer, now loading. ----See #RalphBreaksTheInternet in theatres November 21. pic.twitter.com/Qx7dt4syVF — Ralph Breaks the Internet (@wreckitralph) September 20, 2018

“Zero” will also appear on the upcoming album, Origins, along with the hit song, “Natural.”