It Looks Like The Strokes Are Touring In 2019

Members of The Strokes have been doing their own thing recently, but the NYC alt rockers appear to be plotting a reunion. The band will headline at the Bilbao BBK Live Festival in Spain next summer. Organizers say the appearance will kick off their global comeback, but we haven’t heard anything official from The Strokes.

BBK Live is the band’s first confirmed performance since 2017, and they haven’t released a full-length studio LP since 2013’s Comedown Machine. Singer Julian Casablancas was busy releasing an album with The Voidz earlier this year, Guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. also released his fourth solo album this year, and other band members have been involved in various side projects and collaborations.,

It may be hard to believe, but it has now been more than 17 years since The Strokes debut album Is This It was released. It featured the catchy hit single “Last Nite.” The band kept its success going with 2003’s Room on Fire and 2006’s First Impressions of Earth, before making fans wait five years for 2011’s Angles. The future of The Strokes has been in doubt for the last several years, but the possibility of a 2019 tour has to be seen as a good sign.

While we wait for more news, watch a live performance of "Reptilia" from 2015.