Michael Stipe Collaborates with River Phoenix's Sister
New track included on release by River and Rain's band
Two unreleased tracks by the late River Phoenix’s band Aleka’s Attic are set to be released, along with a new collaboration by his sister Rain Phoenix and former R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe.
All three songs will make up “Time Gone,” a 10” limited edition vinyl release being sold for $18 by Kro Records. You can preorder it here.
The trailer above shows childhood clips of River and Rain and is set against “Scales & Fishnails,” one of the Aleka’s Attic songs on the release.
Rain Phoenix and Stipe sing together on “Time is the Killer.” Rain told Rolling Stone the two have been friends for a long time and it took a lot of courage to ask him to work with her. She says the track is about the “bittersweet outcome of everything changing all the time.”
River Phoenix was best known as a teen heartthrob actor who starred in films like Stand by Me and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. But he also had a passion for music, and formed Aleka’s Attic with Rain in the late 80s.
River Phoenix died outside of the Viper Room in West Hollywood after a night of hard drugs in 1993. He was 23-years-old.