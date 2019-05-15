Mick Jagger Shows Off Dance Moves Just Months After Heart Surgery

A video says a thousand words. Less than two months after undergoing heart surgery, Mick Jagger appears to have downed an energy drink and certainly looks ready to get back on the road.

The Rolling Stones frontman posted an energetic video to social media that shows him practicing his legendary moves in a dance studio.

Jagger had aortic valve replacement surgery last month. The procedure forced him and the band to postpone their first North American tour in four years, but those dates are expected to be rescheduled in the near future.

Judging by the video above, Mick and company are back in full tour preparation mode. "I've got to be ready for anything going into the rehearsal" Jagger told RADIO.COM in our recent exclusive interview. Listen to how he keeps up his iconic stage presence in the video below.