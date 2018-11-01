Mike D, Ad-Rock Share Epic Beastie Boys Stories On 'Tonight Show'

Mike D (Mike Diamond) and Ad-Rock (Adam Horovitz) stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to share stories from their new memoir, Beastie Boys Book.

The hip hop pioneers talked about the time their late bandmate, MCA (Adam Yauch), stage-crashed Aerosmith as the rockers performed their crossover-collaboration, “Walk this Way,” with Run-DMC in Miami.

“The song starts, people go crazy, and then Yauch runs out with this bass,” Horovitz recalled. “The Aerosmith guys are like who is this guy and then all the sudden he goes up to Joe Perry, the guitar player, and he’s trying to go like back to back with him like rock guitar player.”

Fallon told the guys they were an inspiration to millions of people, including him. He then proceeded to show them a home video of himself lip syncing to the Beastie Boys when he was in high school.

It’s all in the clip below.

The interview continued with more gems from the book. Did you know “Beastie” is an acronym? Find out what it stands for, learn about the songs and artists that put the punk enthusiasts on the path to hop hop, and hear the 15-year-long prank Yauch pulled on Ad-Rock.