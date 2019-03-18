Mural of Prodigy Frontman Keith Flint Appears in England

The Prodigy vocalist Keith Flint left such an impact on his homeland that a mural in his honor has already popped up.

Local media reports the tribute is located under a railway bridge in a seaside community less than an hour from Flint's home in Essex, England. The mural is called “Twisted Animator” and was inspired by The Prodigy’s breakthrough hit “Firestarter.”

“I thought it might be a nice tribute to a brilliant Essex frontman,” a local official told The Southend Echo. “I, like many people of my generation who experienced the rave scene of the late 80’s and 90’s, loved The Prodigy.”

Flint was found dead two weeks ago at the age of 49. An autopsy confirmed initial reports that he took his own life.