New Vampire Weekend Music Expected Next Week
Singer Ezra Koenig gives details on forthcoming album
Vampire Weekend hasn’t released a new studio album since 2013’s Modern Vampires of the City, and singer Ezra Koenig is thanking fans for their patience as he gives them something to chew on.
In a lengthy Instagram post, Koenig provided a few nuggets about the band’s new album due out in 2019. Here’s what we know: it’s a double album that contains 18 songs and runs about 59 minutes. Koenig also said the initials of the title are FOTB, but that’s as far as he would go. Most importantly, perhaps, is that new Vampire Weekend songs will start being released next week. As for why it took so long? Koenig says that’s a matter of perspective.
“I know that 5-6 years is considered a long time between records,” Koenig said. “Personally, I think it’s a dignified pace befitting a band that’s already placed three albums in stores but everyone has their own sense of time.”
To the fans: I know that 5-6 years is considered a long time between records. Personally, I think it’s a dignified pace befitting a band that’s already placed three albums in stores but everyone has their own sense of time. (I swear the time between 3 & 4 felt shorter to me than 2 & 3. I may be in the minority on this one.) This album didn’t really take any longer to write/record than MVOTC. We just took more time on the front end to chill. I’ll admit I may have stretched out the mixing/mastering process (aka THE END) a little bit cuz spending half the day with my family & half the day at Ariel’s is my ideal life-rhythm & it’s painful to say goodbye to that rhythm. Many of you have been hungry for information and we’ve given you very little. I don’t like talking abt a project while in the middle of making it. I usually regret everything I say cuz it turns out to be wrong (so disregard anything I may have said in the past 5 years.) I thought abt making a recording diary to tide over the people leaving intense comments but…to me, the album IS the recording diary…man. It’s called “FOTB” (well those are the initials - that’s a VW tradition) and it’s 18 songs. Picked the name a few years ago. At some point early on, the album drifted from the Mitsubishi Macchiato aesthetic. It was a helpful guiding principle tho. Working titles are important too. It’s a lot of songs but they all belong there. (If you disagree, you can always say it was 6 songs too long & make a lil 12-song playlist version of it.) At first, I wanted to make two 23-song albums on some human chromosome shit but then 23&me started doing Spotify playlists and I don’t know…felt we’d been scooped. Is it a double album? The vinyl will be double so…yes? It’s about 59 minutes long. We can talk more abt that later – if u care. To me, it’s just FOTB. Anyway, we’re gonna start releasing music next week. After all that waiting, you should have the general schedule: -There will be three 2-song drops every month until the record is out. 1. hh/2021 2. s/bb 3. tl/uw. (plans can change that’s the plan) Thank you for ur patience, Ezra
FOTB will be Vampire's fourth studio album. While we wait, listen to the song that helped put the alt rockers from New York City on the map more than a decade ago.