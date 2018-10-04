Nirvana Members May Reunite This Weekend – Who Is The Odds-On Favorite To Sing?

Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear will all be in the same place at the same time this weekend, leading to speculation that some lucky concert-goers will be treated to live Nirvana music.

Related: Dave Grohl Knows How To Get To ‘Sesame Street’

Foo Fighters - with Grohl and Smear of course - will headline the Saturday line-up at Cal Jam 18 in San Bernardino. Novoselic’s band, Giant in the Trees, will also take the stage that day. That accounts for all three surviving members of Nirvana.

As for a singer, Foo Fighters triggered the speculation themselves with two tweets about Joan Jett, who played with Nirvana after their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

CAN'T WAIT!!!! What else could we have up our sleeves?? Stay tuned....--#CalJam18 https://t.co/OA525e7pg0 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) October 3, 2018

Jett would have to be the odds-on favorite to front the band if there is going to be live Nirvana music this weekend. But there are other candidates. Let’s handicap the race.

Joan Jett - for all the obvious reasons.

Odds: 2 to 1

John McCauley – also played with Nirvana in ’14 and his band, Deer Tick, is on the bill Saturday.

Odds: 6 to 1

Iggy Pop – takes the stage right before Foo Fighters and is the godfather of punk.

Odds: 10 to 1

John Kiszka – on the bill with Greta Van Fleet, and we need to hear what a Led Zeppelin – Nirvana mash-up would sound like.

Odds: 25 to 1

“Weird Al” Yankovic – you haven’t forgotten his parody of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” have you?

Odds: 750 to 1