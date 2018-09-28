Pearl Jam Steps Up Effort To End Youth Homelessness

There aren’t many more socially-conscious bands than Pearl Jam, and Eddie Vedder and company are proving it once again. The band just announced that it is joining forces with two initiatives to end youth homelessness in its home state of Washington.

During a news conference in Seattle on Thursday, the band said it would work with All Home on its effort to insure that every young person in Seattle and King County has a home by 2020. Pearl Jam is also supporting A Way Home Washington’s “Anchor Community” initiative. It’s a pilot program to end you homelessness in four Washington communities by 2022.

Pearl Jam had already created The Home Shows – a program of the Vitalogy Foundation. Watch frontman Eddie Vedder talk about here.

And then watch a performance of “Release” from one of the shows at Safeco Field last month.