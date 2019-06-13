Queen Guitarist Brian May Goes on 'Pilgrimage' to Freddie Mercury's Birthplace

There are rock and roll landmarks all over the world that die hard fans are known to seek out. Jim Morrison’s grave in Paris, the Whisky a Go Go on the Sunset Strip and the Rolling Stones’ “Memory Motel” on Long Island are just a few.

Queen guitarist Brian May went on his own pilgrimage as he called it this week, but his trek came from a perspective that the average fan can’t duplicate. May traveled with his wife to the east African island of Zanzibar – the birthplace of his late bandmate Freddie Mercury.

May says he retraced Mercury’s childhood steps by visiting the building where Freddie lived when he was young and the school he attended.

“This is something I dreamed of doing for many years,” May wrote on Instagram while sharing pictures of the two stops.

Mercury later moved with his family to India before they settled in England in the 1960s. His early years were not depicted in the box office hit about his life Bohemian Rhapsody.