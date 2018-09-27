Radiohead's Thom Yorke Joins R.E.M. On Newly-Released Live Track

R.E.M. has released another live performance from its forthcoming box set. Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke joins the band on “E-Bow the Letter.” It was recorded during an invitation-only show at London’s St. James Church in 2004. Yorke sounds right at home singing the part punk legend Patti Smith sung on the album version.

The track will be included on R.E.M. at the BBC – billed as a treasure trove of rare and unreleased live and studio recordings culled from the BBC and band archives. It will be released on October 19th as a super-deluxe edition box set, as well as 2CD and 2LP formats. You can pre-order it here.