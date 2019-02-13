Rain Phoenix and Michael Stipe Release "Time is the Killer"

The River Phoenix-inspired track appears on new sold out release

February 13, 2019
Bob Diehl

The 25th anniversary of actor River Phoenix’s death had his sister, Rain, in an introspective mood. She wrote a song about mortality and asked her friend and former R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe to help her out on it. Today the video for “Time is the Killer” was released.

“It’s so hard to believe he’s been gone for 25 years,” Rain Phoenix said in a statement. “It really made me think about the construct of time, how we create it to make sense of things, and how especially with grief, it never really snaps to a grid. That said, a quarter of a century has a definite weight to it, and I felt compelled and guided to share River, the musician, with the world.”

“Time is the Killer” is Rain Phoenix’s first single as a solo artist. The song appears on Time Gone, a 10” limited edition vinyl release that is already sold out ahead of its Valentine's Day release. It will also include two previously unreleased tracks by Aleka’s Attic – River’s and Rain’s former band.

River Phoenix died outside of the Viper Room in West Hollywood after a night of hard drugs in 1993. He was 23-years-old.

