Red Hot Chili Peppers to Rock the Pyramids

Tickets for concert in Egypt go on sale 1/18

January 16, 2019
Bob Diehl

Pack your bags and get your passport ready. The Red Hot Chili Peppers are about to take on one of the seven wonders of the world.

The band from Los Angeles will have quite the backdrop when they set up in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza outside of Cairo, Egypt. The show will go down on March 15th with tickets going on sale on Friday.

The Giza pyramid complex includes three “great” pyramids and the Sphinx. The Red Hot Chili Peppers would not be the first band to perform there. The Grateful Dead did it in 1978, and the instrumentalist Yanni filmed a concert video at the location in 2015.

 

