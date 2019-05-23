Robert Plant Shares Poignant Photo in Front of John Bonham Memorial

The late Led Zeppelin drummer would have been 71 this month

May 23, 2019
Bob Diehl
Robert Plant

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

The man who many consider to be the greatest rock and roll drummer of all time would have been 71 this month, and one of his former Led Zeppelin bandmates is paying tribute.

Robert Plant shared a striking photo on social media that shows him standing in front of the John Bonham memorial sculpture in Bonham’s hometown of Redditch, England. Plant wrote: “Another birthday around the corner… huge loss…”

The bronze memorial was unveiled last year on Bonham’s 70th birthday. It stands about six feet high and weighs more than 5,000 pounds. Bonham is seen pounding on his drum kit on one side. His full name, birth date and the day he died are inscribed around his Led Zeppelin IV symbol on the back of the gong.

Below that reads: "The most outstanding and original drummer of his time, John Bonham's popularity and influence continue to resonate within the world of music and beyond."

With that, revisit Bonham's "Moby Dick" drum solo from Madison Square Garden in 1973 as featured in The Song Remains the Same

