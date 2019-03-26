See the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Class of '19 Exhibit

Stevie Nicks' dresses, Radiohead's video props, and Def Leppard's guitars

March 26, 2019
Bob Diehl
Def Leppard display at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will officially welcome seven new members this weekend, but the museum in Cleveland is already rolling out the welcome mat for the honorees. The Class of 2019 Exhibit, featuring items that span the careers of the artists, is now open.

Related: Harry Styles, Brian May, Trent Reznor Among Presenters for Rock Hall Ceremony

Instruments, wardrobes and props used by The Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies have been added to the museum’s collection. Some of the must-see pieces include:

Dresses worn by Stevie Nicks and the tambourine featured on the cover of her Bella Donna album.

Stevie Nicks outfits including the dress from her "The Sorcerer" music video and other items on display.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Stage outfits worn by Bryan Ferry, Phil Manzanera and Andy Mackay of Roxy Music.

Roxy Music's stage outfits from Bryan Ferry, Phil Manzanera and Andy Mackay
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Sweater worn by Colin Blunstone of The Zombies while recording in Abbey Road studios.

The original artwork by Terry Quirk of The Zombies album cover Odessey & Oracle
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Props from Radiohead's "Burn the Witch" video.

A sample of the model village from the "Burn the Witch" Radiohead music video
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Union Jack tank top and shorts worn by Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen.

Stage outfits, instruments and memorabilia from new Inductees Def Leppard
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Jumpsuit worn by The Cure keyboardist Lol Tolhurst in the "Let's Go to Bed" video.

Select items from new Inductees The Cure on display.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Outfit worn by Janet Jackson in the video for "Rhythm Nation."

The iconic outfit from Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation" music video
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

This year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air on HBO on Saturday, April 27th.

Tags: 
Icons
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Def Leppard
Stevie Nicks
Roxy Music
The Cure
Janet Jackson
The Zombies

School, Church & Daycare Closings