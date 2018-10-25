Steve Buscemi, Snoop Dogg And Amy Poehler Will Read 'Beastie Boys Book' To You
Audiobook version features more than 40 celeb narrators
Beastie Boys fans are counting down the days until they can read all about the career of the hip hop pioneers. Beastie Boys Book, written by surviving members Ad-Rock (Adan Horovitz) and Mike D (Mike Diamond), will be available October 30th.
The book is 600 pages, so if you want to know the story but don’t feel like reading, you can have a long list of celebrities read it to you. We’re now learning that the book will be available in audiobook form, and according to Pitchfork, there will be more than 40 narrators.
Here’s the list:
Steve Buscemi
Tim Meadows
Ada Calhoun
Bette Midler
Bobby Cannavale
Mix Master Mike
Exene Cervenka
Nas
Roy Choi
Yoshimi O
Jarvis Cocker
Rosie Perez
Elvis Costello
Amy Poehler
Chuck D
Kelly Reichardt
Nadia Dajani
John C. Reilly
Snoop Dogg
Ian Rogers
Will Ferrell
Maya Rudolph
Crosby Fitzgerald
Rev Run
Randy Gardner
Luc Sante
Kim Gordon
Kate Schellenbach
Josh Hamilton
MC Serch
LL Cool J
Chloë Sevigny
Spike Jonze
Jon Stewart
Pat Kiernan
Ben Stiller
Talib Kweli
Wanda Sykes
Dave Macklovitch
Jeff Tweedy
Rachel Maddow
Philippe Zdar
Michael Diamond
Adam Horovitz
Vulture published an excerpt from Beastie Boys Book that details the making of 1989's Paul's Boutique, a favorite of critics and fans alike. Check out "Hey Ladies" here: