The Strokes to Play First U.S. Gig Since 2016

The Strokes are getting closer. After already being confirmed for two European shows, the alt-rockers will perform at their hometown Governor’s Ball on June 2nd. It will be the first U.S. gig for the band since 2016. Singer Julian Casablancas’ The Voidz will also play the New York City Festival on May 31st.

Related: The Arctic Monkeys Cover The Strokes’ “Is This It”

The Strokes are also on the bill for the Doctor Music Festival and Bilbao BBK Live – both in Spain – this year. The gigs have fans hoping for a full-scale tour and maybe even some new music from the band whose members have been focused on side projects recently. BBK Live was the The Strokes’ first confirmed performance since 2017, and they haven’t released a full-length studio LP since 2013’s Comedown Machine.

While we wait for more news from The Strokes, check out the video for “You Only Live Once.” It’s the lead track from their 2006 release, First Impressions of Earth.