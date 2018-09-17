The Struts Release New Album Details

Young and Dangerous available October 26th; headlining tour set to begin

September 17, 2018
Bob Diehl
Luke Spiller of The Struts performs at Coral Sky Amphitheater

Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

British rockers The Struts are releasing more details about their highly-anticipated sophomore album.  Young and Dangerous is slated for an October 26th release, and the full track list is now available:

1. Body Talks
2. Primadonna Like Me
3. In Love With A Camera
4. Bulletproof Baby
5. Who Am I?
6. People
7. Fire (Part 1)
8. Somebody New
9. Tatler Magazine
10. I Do It So Well
11. Freak Like You
12. Ashes (Part 2)
13. Body Talks (feat. Kesha)

The Struts also released a third single from the album. “Bulletproof Baby” follows “Primadonna Like Me” and “Body Talks” in building momentum towards the album release. 

The band that blends a host of classic rock influences, most notably Queen, is set to hit the road for a marathon headlining tour.  It begins September 21st in Detroit before heading to the UK in February.  See the full list of dates here.

