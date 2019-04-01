Tame Impala Debuts "Borderline" on 'SNL'

Tame Impala wasn’t looking back during their appearance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. Their song choices could be described as new and newer.

The band performed the recently-released track “Patience,” and debuted another new song called “Borderline” that fits the same soothing mold. The songs represent Kevin Parker and company’s first new music since 2015’s Currents, and their fourth studio album is expected sometime this year.

Tame Impala is preparing for their big headlining gig at Coachella this month. They have a few more U.S. dates on the calendar after that before heading to Europe.