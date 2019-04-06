Vampire Weekend Serves Last Appetizers Before New Album

Vampire Weekend has shared the final two previews of their first studio album in six years.

“This Life” and “Unbearably White” are the last of six new songs the alt-rockers from New York have released in advance of their 4th LP Father of the Bride.

“This Life” is an upbeat, melodic track on which Ezra Koenig sings about love not being what he thought it was: “Baby, I know pain is natural as the rain / I just thought it didn’t rain in California.” The song is a stark contrast to “Unbearably White,” a more subdued, minor-key track with added percussion

Vampire Weekend has also recently announced a tour starting in May. You can find the full list of dates here.

Father Of The Bride is set to be released on May 3rd. Revisit the other four songs that have been released so far.