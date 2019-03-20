Warped Tour Offers New Merch to Celebrate Every Year of the Tour

The Vans Warped Tour is taking a bow this year – for real this time - and organizers want fans to be able to dress for the occasion.

A legacy collection of merchandise has been unveiled. Fans can buy retrospective t-shirts commemorating their favorite years of the tour. The shirts will be the final pieces of merch created for the online store, and represent each year and route the tour has followed since debuting in 1995.

LEGACY COLLECTION: your year. your Warped Tour.⁣

this legacy collection will be the final pieces of merch created for our online store. grab yours today, own a piece of the history, and stay forever warped.⁣

-- https://t.co/XulMOmdKZp#vanswarpedtour #warpedtour #foreverwarped pic.twitter.com/sn6RHZL823 — Vans Warped Tour (@VansWarpedTour) March 18, 2019

Related: Travis Barker Says New Blink-182 Album Will Drop Before Warped Tour

The final Warped Tour was supposed to be last year, but organizers decided to do one more for the 25th anniversary. The celebration kicks off with a "grand opening" in Cleveland on June 8th, before going into two-day festivals in Atlantic City, NJ and Mountain View, CA.

Blink-182, Good Charlotte, 311 and Bad Religion are among the dozens of bands ready to rock the farewell events. Click here for tickets and more details.