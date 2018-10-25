Watch Hozier's Inspiring Performance On 'The Tonight Show'
R&B legend Mavis Stapes featured on "Nina Cried Power"
Hozier delivered an inspiring performance of his new protest song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night.
R&B legend Mavis Staples and a capable backing band added extra emotion to the title track from the Irish singer-songwriter’s new EP, Nina Cried Power.
Hozier previously described the four-song set as a sampler of his upcoming album, and noted “Nina Cried Power” was a thank you note to artists and activists that have changed the world.
Massive thanks to @fallontonight for having us on and to @mavisstaples for joining! Tune in tonight at 11:35 pm ET/PT. #ninacriedpower pic.twitter.com/YVPnbvDf1T— Hozier (@Hozier) October 25, 2018
#NinaCriedPower is out now. It’s a joy to share new work with you after so long. Listen here: https://t.co/Iur81FhykT pic.twitter.com/kaGxncP6VJ— Hozier (@Hozier) September 6, 2018