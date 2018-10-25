Watch Hozier's Inspiring Performance On 'The Tonight Show'

R&B legend Mavis Stapes featured on "Nina Cried Power"

October 25, 2018
Bob Diehl
Hozier performs live on stage at the O2 Brixton Academy

Hozier delivered an inspiring performance of his new protest song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night.

R&B legend Mavis Staples and a capable backing band added extra emotion to the title track from the Irish singer-songwriter’s new EP, Nina Cried Power.

Hozier previously described the four-song set as a sampler of his upcoming album, and noted “Nina Cried Power” was a thank you note to artists and activists that have changed the world.

