Watch Michael Myers Shred ‘Halloween’ Theme On Guitar

The masked killer chooses a new weapon

October 30, 2018
Bob Diehl
An actor dressed as the character of Michael Myers attends the Universal Pictures' 'Halloween' premiere

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Michael Myers is just as frightening and intimidating when he’s slaying with a guitar.

Virtuoso Jason Richardson – best known for his time with deathcore band Chelsea Grin and metalcore group Born of Osiris – put on the mask and the boilersuit and went to work.

Using a 7-string guitar, Richardson plays the unsettling theme first heard in the 1978 horror classic Halloween. The video, which was produced by string company Ernie Ball, cuts back and forth between Richardson shredding and creepily walking down a dark street in search of his next “victim.”

