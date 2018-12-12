Watch The Smashing Pumpkins On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

The Smashing Pumpkins performed two songs from their new album, Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun., on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Pumpkins took the big stage under a night sky for true-to-the-record versions of “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)” and “Knights of Malta.” Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin are all in the band at the same time for the first time in 18 years, and the reunion has marked the return of the familiar Pumpkins sound.

The Smashing Pumpkins just wrapped up a quick fall tour but will be back on the road this spring. The band already has more than a dozen dates, including festivals, booked in Europe.