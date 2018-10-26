Watch Walk The Moon's New Video For "Tiger Teeth"

A favorite of dedicated Walk the Moon fans has gone from rare live performance – to a track on the 2017 album What if Nothing – to a new video.

The 80s-inspired band from Ohio just released a visual for “Tiger Teeth.” Walk the Moon says fans brought the song to life with their enthusiasm and support, and called the video a love note “from us to you.”

The video was shot at two contrasting locations in Japan.

Walk the Moon is set for a headlining tour this winter. You can check out the dates here.