What's on the Menu for Vampire Weekend's Big Album Release Party?

Vampire Weekend is celebrating the release of their first studio album in six years in style. The New York City alt rockers will be in it for the long haul during an event at Webster Hall.

An all-day live event is planned for May 5th to give Father of the Bride the walk down the aisle it deserves. Vampire Weekend will be performing three sets, while guests chow down on a bagels and pizza. Yes, that’s the actual menu.

The band will perform the new album in its entirety. We’ve heard six of the new songs so far: “Harmony Hall,” “2021,” “Sunflower,” “Big Blue,” “This Life,” and “Unbearably White.” That leaves 12 more songs from the double album for the band to unveil.