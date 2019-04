Breakfast With The Beatles – April 21, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – Words Of Love

Paul & Ringo – Sgt Pepper/With A Little Help (Grammy Tribute)

George – Cockamamie Business

Paul – Bip Bop (Rough Mix)

Big Daddy – Lovely Rita

The Beatles – Please Please Me

Ringo – Bye Bye Blackbird

Paul – Ram On

The Beatles – Here, There And Everywhere

Jeff Lynne, Tom Petty, Dhani Harrison – Handle With Care

The Beatles – Within You Without You (Anthology-Instrumental)

The Cure – Hello Goodbye

The Beatles – Baby You’re A Rich Man

John – Watching The Wheels

9 AM

The Beatles – I Call Your Name (Capitol Mono)

Sheryl Crow – A Hard Days Night

The Beatles – Savoy Truffle

Harvey Averne Dozen – The Word

The Beatles – Don’t Let Me Down

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Maxwell’s Silver Hammer (Anthology)

Todd Rundgren – Hold Me Tight

Paul – San Ferry Anne

The Beatles – Ticket To Ride

The Beatles – Yer Blues (Edit Of Takes #16 & 17)

George – All Things Must Pass

The Beatles – The Long And Winding Road

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - APRIL 21, 2019

PHIL ANGOTTI – TUESDAY, 8 PM – WIRE, 6815 W. ROOSEVELT RD, BERWYN (SOLO SET OF JOHN LENNON SONGS)

BRIT BEAT – TUESDAY, 7:30 PM – THE PARAMOUNT THEATRE, 123 3RD AVE, CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA

RAIN ….A BEATLES TRIBUTE – ABBEY ROAD ALBUM – WEDNESDAY, 7 PM – TAXSLAYER CENTER, 1201 RUVER DR, MOLINE

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 9 PM – FITZGERALDS, 6615 ROOSEVELT RD, BERWYN – 21+

JAY GOEPNER & THE CLASS OF 68 BAND – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM – POTATO CREEK JOHNNYS, 1850 WAUKEGAN RD, GLENVIEW (SET ILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 8 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – CHING HUA’S, 1992 S. RIVER RD, DES PLAINES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – WILMETTE FRENCH MARKET AT THE WILMETTE METRA TRAIN STATION PARKING LOT, 722 GREEN BAY ROAD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE JAZZ)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY – 551 LIVE, 551 N. OGDEN AVE, CHICAGO – 21+

LIVERPOOL ACOUSTIC – SATURDAY, 7:30 TILL 10:30 – COPPER FIDDLE DISTILLERY, 532 W. STATE ROUTE 22 #110, LAKE ZURICH

THE BRITINS – SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – CENTER FOR THE ARTS, TECUMSEH, MICH

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8 TILL 11 PM – CANTIGNY VFW POST 367, 826 HORSESHOE DR, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BAGSHOT ROW & OTHER CHICAGO BANDS – FUNDRAISER FOR THE FILM “GOOD TIMES ROCK & ROLL, A MOVIE ABOUT DJ DICK BIONDI – SUNDAY, 2 TILL 6 PM – 115 BOURBON ST, MERRIONETTE PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE EPISCOPAL CHURCH OF ST. JAMES WILL CELEBRATE THEIR ANNUAL BEATLE MASS, SUNDAY, 10 AM AT 550 SUNSET RIDGE RD, NORTHFIELD