Breakfast With The Beatles – April 28, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – Doctor Robert

Paul – Live And Let Die

The Beatles – Only A Northern Song (Anthology)

Paul – Simple As That (Bonus)

The Beatles – Lady Madonna

Al Green – Get Back

The Beatles – Yes It Is

Professor Moptop

Steve Martin – Maxwell’s Silver Hammer

Ringo – English Garden

The Beatles – Good Morning, Good Morning

The Beatles – I’m So Tired

Randy California – Rain

George – All Those Years Ago (Japan)

9 AM

The Beatles – Fool On The Hill

Roxy Music – Jealous Guy

The Beatles – Yesterday (No Quartet)

The Beatles – If I Needed Someone

John – Cleanup Time

Beatles Party Band – Help

Paul – Friends To Go

The Beatles – Please Mister Postman (Capitol Mono)

George - Awaiting On You All

Sonic Youth – Within You, Without You

The Beatles – There’s A Place

The Beatles – Helter Skelter (Rock Band Mix)

The Beatles – And I Love Her

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - APRIL 28, 2019

SHINDIG – MONDAY, 7:30 TILL 10 PM – ST. CHARLES SINGLES DANCE, VILLA OLIVIA COUNTRY CLUB, 1401 W. LAKE ST, BARTLETT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE BEATLELELES – WEDNESDAY, 4:30 TILL 6:30 – BEATLES NIGHT AT THE WHITE SOX GAME, GUARANTEED RATE FIELD, 333 W. 35TH ST, GATE 4 STAGE / AMERICAN ENGLISH – 7:10 PM AT THE FIELD THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 PM – COOPER’S, 27W150 ROOSEVELT RD, WINFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – PALATINE FARMERS MARKET, JUST WEST OF THE PALATINE METRA TRAIN STATION, WOOD AND SMITH STREETS – FREE (SET WILOL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE JAZZ) BRIT BEAT – SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – MARCUS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, 929 N. WATER ST, MILWAUKEE, WISC SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8 TILL MIDNIGHT – SIDE STREET TAVERN, 18401 N. CREEK DR, TINLEY PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) BEATLES ACOUSTIC BRUNCH – SUNDAY, 12 TILL 3 PM – LOGAN BAR, 2230 N. CALIFORNIA AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 3 PM – FOREST VIEW EDUCATIONAL CENTER, 2121 S. GOEBBERT RD, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS BAGSHOT ROW – SUNDAY, 5:30 TILL 8 PM – EVEN FLOW, 302 W. STATE ST, GENEVA (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

FAB FAUX – THE WHITE ALBUM AND OTHER BEATLE SONGS – FRIDAY, MAY 10TH – PARK WEST – WWW.TICKETFLY.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

