Breakfast With The Beatles – April 7, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – Rain

The Beatles – I’ve Got A Feeling (Rooftop Concert)

The Grass Roots – You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away

Paul - Loup (First Indian On The Moon)

The Beatles – Lovely Rita

Chiffons – My Sweet Lord

Paul – Listen To What The Man Said

Beatles Vs. Guns N Roses – Sgt. Pepper’s Paradise

George – Dream Away

The Beatles – Maggie Mae

The Beatles – The Night Before

Paul – Loveliest Thing

Sufjan Stevens – What Goes On

The Beatles – Baby’s In Black

John – Jealous Guy (Take 29 Raw Studio Mix)

9 AM

The Beatles – Can’t Buy Me Love

Tiffany – I Saw Him Standing There

The Beatles – Sweet Little Sixteen (Bbc)

Cowboy Junkies – Run For Your Life

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Something (Anthology)

The Beatles – Norwegian Wood

Mongo Santamaria – Day Tripper

Ringo – It Don’t Come Easy

The Beatles – Martha My Dear

Paul – Press

The Beatles – Taxman

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - APRIL 7, 2019

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – MANHATTAN’S, 300 S. SCHMALE, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – STRAND THEATRE, 215 S. HARRISON ST, SHELBYVILLE, IND

JAY GOEPPNER BAND – PART OF THE INTERNATIONAL POP OVERTHROW FESTIVAL – SATURDAY, 12 MIDNIGHT – LIVE WIRE LOUNGE, 3354 N. MILWAUKEE AVE, CHICAGO (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE LENNYS – SATURDAY, 9 PM – CHUBBY BULLFROG, 1494 SPRING HILL MALL, NEXT TO SEARS, DUNDEE – 21 & OVER – NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

RAIN…A BEATLES TRIBUTE – ABBEY ROAD ALBUM – SUNDAY, 2 AND 7:30 PM – CADILLAC PALACE THEATRE, 151 W. RANDOLPH ST, CHICAGO

PLAYED CHICAGO A CAPPELLA SINGING “YESTERDAY” LAST WEEK. PART OF THEIR LATEST CONCERT – DYNAMIC DUOS – FOR CONCERT AND TICKET INFORMATION VISIT WWW.CHICAGOACAPPELLA.ORG

FAB FAUX – THE WHITE ALBUM AND OTHER BEATLE SONGS – FRIDAY, MAY 10TH – PARK WEST – WWW.TICKETFLY.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

