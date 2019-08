Breakfast With The Beatles – August 11, 2019

The Beatles – Any Time At All

The Beatles – Octopus’s Garden (Take 2)

Percy “Thrills” Thrillington – Heart Of The Country

George – It’s What You Value

Moke – Baby You’re A Rich Man

The Beatles – Tomorrow Never Knows

Ringo – You Don’t Know Me At All

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Old Brown Shoe

The Beatles – My Bonnie

Joe Jackson – Eleanor Rigby

The Beatles – Blackbird

Paul – Confidante

The Beatles – Eight Days A Week

Paul – Your School

Ben Harper – Michelle

The Beatles – Thank You Girl

The Beatles – If I Needed Someone (Take 1 Instrumental)

Paul – I’ve Had Enough

The Beatles – Money (Bbc)

John – Watching The Wheels

Pentatonix – Imagine

The Beatles – She’s Leaving Home

John – Look At Me (Anthology)

Blaire Reinhard Band – Don’t Pass Me By

The Beatles – You Won’t See Me

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – MONDAY, 5 TILL 8 PM – ILLINOIS STATE FAIR, FAIR GROUNDS, 801 E. SANGAMON AVE, SPRINGFIELD – APEX STAGE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEW INVADERS – MONDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – DEL WEBB, 12880 DEL WEBB BLVD, HUNTLEY (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – TUESDAY, 7 PM – OLD TOWN PARK, 111 THIRD ST, BLOOMINGDAL

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – TUESDAY, 1 TILL 4 – ILLINOIS STATE FAIR, FAIR GROUNDS, 801 E. SANGAMON AVE, SPRINGFIELD – GRAND CENTRAL STAGE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS & ST. JOHNS AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE BRITINS – WEDNESDAY, 6 PM – P.J.’S SENTRY WORLD, 601 MICHIGAN AVEN N, STEVENS POINT, WISC

THE STING RAYS – WEDNESDAY, 6:30 TILL 8 PM – ON THE NORTH LAWN OF THE BARTLET PUBLIC LIBRARY, 800 S. BARTLETT RD, BARTLETT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE LOST WEEKEND – COVER THE ALBUMS GOODNIGHT VIENNA BY RINGO, ROCK AND ROLL BY JOHN LENNON, AND PUSSY CATS BY HARRY NILSSON – FRIDAY, 10:30 PM TILL 1:50 AM – GALLERY CABARET, 2020 N. OAKLEY AVE – BENEFIT FOR THE CRITICAL ANIMAL RELIEF FOUNDATION

THE BRITINS – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM – ALLENTON PARK PICNIC, ALLENTON, WISC

MEDICATED GOO – FRIDAY, 9 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – BUNGALOW JOE’S, 7406 JENSEN BLVD, HANOVER PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

SHINDIG – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 9:30 PM – METROPOLITAN SQUARE, 647 METROPOLITAN WAY, DES PLAINES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE LENNYS – FRIDAY, 5 TILL 7 PM – SOUTH ELGIN RIVERFEST, PANTON MILL PARK, 10 N. WATER ST, SOUTH ELGIN – ALL AGES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – FRIDAY, 8 PM – THE ACORN THEATER, 107 GENERATIONS DR, THREE OAKS, MICH (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 10 PM – OKTOBERFEST, 301 N. WEILAND RD, BUFFALO GROVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – GLENCOE FRENCH MARKET, 675 VILLAGE COURT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

KALEIDEOSCOPE EYES – SATURDAY, 7 PM – UNION RIDGE SCHOOL, 4600 N. OAK PARK AVE, HARWOOD HEIGHTS

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 11:30 AM TILL 1 PM – CHICAGOLAND SPEEDWAY ROUTE 66 CAR SHOW, 500 SPEEDWAY BLVD, JOLIET / 4 TILL 6 PM – BOLINGBROOK JUBILEE, BOLINGBROOK PERFORMING ARTS CENTER, 375 BRAIRCLIFF RD, BOLINGBROOK (SETS WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE LENNYS – SATURDAY, 8 PM – DIAMOND JIM’S, 325 MEIER ST, EAST DUNDEE – 21+ -NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 8 TILL 11:00 – STARVED ROCK, ON THE VERENDA, 2668 E. 875TH RD, OGLESBY, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLES SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 8 PM – BOLINGBROOK JUBILEE, 375 W. BRIARCLIFF RD, BOLINGBROOK

THE BRITINS – SUNDAY, 4:30 TILL 7:30 PM – ST. RITA’S PARISH FESTIVAL, 4339 DOUGLAS AVE, RACINE, WISC

SHINDIG – SUNDAY, 5 TILL 9 PM – ST. JOE’S PARK, 700 THEODORE, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEW INVADERS – SUNDAY, 5 TILL 6:30 PM – KRACKLAUER PARK, 100 N. SEYMOUR, MUNDELEIN (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – SUNDAY, 4:30 TILL 6:30 PM – HARWOOD HEIGHTS FEST, 4600 N. OAK PARK AVE, HARWOOD HEIGHTS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)