Breakfast With The Beatles – August 12, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles – The Fool On The Hill

Paul – Zoo Gang

Paul – Mistress And Maid

The Beatles – You Really Got A Hold On Me (Capitol Mono)

Austin Beatles Tribute Band – Within You Without You

The Beatles – Savoy Truffle

The Beatles – Not Guilty (Anthology)

Suzie & The Red Stripes – Seaside Woman

The Beatles – Nowhere Man

The Beatles – I Feel Fine (Bbc)

Buck Owens – Act Naturally

George – Faster

The Beatles – Can’t Buy Me Love

9 AM

The Beatles – You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away

Paul – Let Em In

Ringo – After All These Years

The Beatles – You Never Give Me Your Money

Toad The Wet Sprocket – Hey Bulldog

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Maggie Mae

The Vipers Skiffle Group – Maggie May

The Beatles – No Reply

Pat Metheny – And I Love Her

John – Just Like Starting Over (Stripped Down)

The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping

The Beatles – Baby It’s You

John – Surprise Surprise (Sweet Bird Of Paradox)

The Beatles – Lady Madonna

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - AUGUST 12, 2018

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – TUESDAY, 3 TILL 7 PM – MUNDELEIN FARMERS MARKET, CORNER OF COURTLAND & ROUTE 45 (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – TUESDAY, 7 PM – OLD TOWN PARK, 222 THIRD ST, BLOOMINGDALE THE STING RAYS – TUESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – PERRY FARM PARK GAZEBO, 459 N. KENNEDY DR, BRADLEY, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS AVE AND ST. JOHNS AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE BRITINS – WEDNESDAY, 6 PM – SHATTUCK PARK, NEENAH, WISC THE STING RAYS – WEDNESDADY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – WESTMONT VETERANS PARK, 55 E. RICHMOND ST, WESTMONT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST AND COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 9:00 – PROMENADE BOLINGBROOK, 619 BOUGHTON RD, BOLINGBROOK 1964…THE TRIBUTE – THURSDAY, 8 PM – MILWAUKEE ZOO, CARIBOU MAIN STAGE, 1001 W. BLUEMOUND RD, MILWAUKEE, WISC THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – ILLINOIS STATE FAIR – THURSDAY, 3 TILL 6 PM – RISING STAR STAGE – ILLINOIS STATE FAIR GROUNDS, 801 E. SANGAMON AVE, SPRINGFIELD – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE STING RAYS – THURSDAY, 6 TILL 8 PM – ROUTE 66 CRUISE NIGHT, 55 PHELPS AVE, ROMEOVILLE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE NEW INVADERS – THURSDAY, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – BOERNER BOTANICAL GARDENS, 9400 BOERNER DR, HALES CORNERS, WISC (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – FRIDAY, 7:30 TILL 9 PM – IRVING PARK ROAD CLOCK TOWER, SCHILLER PARK AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 6 PM – MAIN STREET, BETWEEN MARION & PERU, PRINCETON, ILL THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – ILLINOIS STATE FAIR – FRIDAY, 12 TILL 3 PM – APEX STAGE, ILLINOIS STATE FAIR GROUNDS, 801 E. SANGAMON AVE, SPRINGFIELD – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 9;30 AM TILL 1 PM – GLENCOE FRENCH MARKET, 675 VILLAGE COURT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 7 PM – EAST MALL, 8200 W. 31ST ST, BROOKFIELD THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 8 PM TILL 9:30 PM – CISSNA PARK AMERICAN LEGION OLD SETTLERS REUNION – CITY PARK, CORNER OF 2ND ST & GARFIELD, CISSNA PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 2:15 TILL 3:45 – MEDINAH FAMILY FEST, 22W130 THORNDALE AVE, MEDINAH, ILL / 8 TILL 11 PM – STARVED ROCK, ON THE VERANDA, 2668 E. 875TH RD, OGLESBY, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 6:30 PM – ELBURN DAYS, LIONS PARK, 500 FILLMORE ST, ELBURN THE BRITINS – SUNDAY, 5 PM – ST. RITA’S FESTIVAL, 4339 DOUGLAS AVE, RACINE, WISC SHINDIG – SUNDAY, 5 TILL 9 PM – ST. JOE’S PARK, 700 THEODORE ST, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SUNDAY, 3:30 TILL 6 PM – ELBURN LIONS CLUB ELBURN DAYS, LIONS PARK, 500 FILMORE ST, ELBURN (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM