Breakfast With The Beatles – August 18, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – Norwegian Wood

Paul – Junk

George – Stuck Inside A Cloud

The Beatles – Yer Blues

We’re Late For Class – I Wanna Be Your Man

The Beatles – Run For Your Life (Take 5)

The Beatles – Something (Studio Demo)

Leo Brouwer – Penny Lane

George – Mama You’ve Been On My Mind (Demo)

Julian Lennon – Valotte

The Beatles – I’ll Be Back

The Beatles – She’s A Woman (Atlanta 8/18/65)

The Beatles – Kansas City

Himesh Patel - Help

9 AM

The Beatles – Lady Madonna

Ringo – Where Did Our Love Go

The Beatles – Hello Goodbye (Take 1-Instrumental)

Paul – Bip Bop (Home Recording)

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Here Comes The Sun

Sting – A Day In The Life

John – (Forgive Me) My Little Flower Princess

T.V. Carpio – I Want To Hold Your Hand

The Beatles – The Fool On The Hill

Paul – How Kind Of You

The Beatles – Komm Gib Mir Deine Hand

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – AUGUST 18, 2019

RINGO STARR & HIS ALL STAR BAND – TUESDAY, 7 PM – STATE FARM CENTER, CHAMPAIGN

AMERICAN ENGLISH – TUESDAY, 7 PM - TOWN SQUARE, 11700 MAIN ST, HUNTLEY

THE BRITINS – TUESDAY, 6 PM – KONKEL PARK, 5151 W. LAYTON AVE, GREENFIELD, WISC

THE STING RAYS – TUESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – 1036 GROVE ST, DOWNERS GROVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS & ST. JOHNS AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

KALEIDEOSCOPE EYES – WEDNESDAY, 7 PM – WARRENVILLE LIBRARY COMMONS, 28W751 STAFFORD PLACE, WARRENVILLE

THE STING RAYS – WEDNESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – DEPOT MUSEUM, 101 N. CATALPA, ITASCA (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – MANHATTAN’S, 300 S. SCHMALE, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – GLENCOE FRENCH MARKET, 675 VILLAGE COURT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 6:30 PM – LOMBARD CRUISE NIGHTS, ST. CHARLES RD & PARK AVE, LOMBARD

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 PM – CROATIAN CULTURAL CLUB, 1503 CLEMENT ST, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BAGSHOT ROW – SATURDAY, 8 TILL 11 PM – VERANDA CONCERT, STARVED ROCK LODGE, ROUTE 178 & 71, UTICA, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE LENNYS – SATURDAY, 9 PM – CHUBBY BULLFROG, 1494 SPRING HILL MALL, DUNDEE – 21+ - NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 6:30 TILL 9:30 PM – ROCK THE BLOCK PARTY, PARKSIDE & HILLSDALE, COUNTRYSIDE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 2:30 PM – BROKEN OAR MARINE, BAR & GRILL, 614 RAWSON BRIDGE RD, PORT BARRINGTON

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SUNDAY, 5 TILL 8 PM – DU QUOIN STATE FAIR, 655 EXECUTIVE DR, DU QUOIN , ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)