Breakfast With The Beatles – August 19, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles – You Never Give Me Your Money

Ringo – Alibi

The Beatles – Revolution (Demo)

The Beatles – Across The Universe

Paul – My Very Good Friend The Milkman

Ella Fitzgerald – Can’t Buy Me Love

The Beatles – You Won’t See Me (Capitol Stereo)

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Watching Rainbows (January 14th Take)

Pearl Jam – Gimmie Some Truth (Electric)

Help Soundtrack – The Bitter End

The Beatles – The Night Before

George – Got My Mind Set On You

The Beatles – Roll Over Beethoven

The Chipmunks – A Hard Days Night

The Beatles – Your Mother Should Know

9 AM

The Beatles – Don’t Let Me Down

Paul – Maybe I’m Amazed

Clar Monaco Sandalwood Sitar – Tomorrow Never Knows

Paul – Mumbo

The Beatles – Twist And Shout (Shea)

The Beatles – There’s A Place

Aretha Franklin – Let It Be

John – Imagine

The Beatles – Here There And Everywhere

Billy J. Kramer – I Call Your Name

Paul – Something (Concert For George)

The Beatles – Julia

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - AUGUST 19, 2018

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – TUESDAY, 3 TILL 7 PM – MUNDELEIN FARMERS MARKET, CORNER OF COURTLAND & ROUTE 45 (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS AVE AND ST. JOHNS AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

SOMETHING WONDERFUL: HEIDI KETTENRING IN CONCERT, SONGS FROM BERLIN TO BARBRA TO THE BEATLES – WEDNESDAY, 7:30 PM – METROPOLIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS, 111 W. CAMPBELL ST, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST AND COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – THURSDAY, 7 PM – DEER CROSSING PARK, 1050 W. ROMEO, ROMEOVILLE

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – FRIDAY, 12 NOON TILL 1:00 – WAUKEGAN PUBLIC LIBRARY, 128 N. COUNTRY ST, WAUKEGAN (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 5:30 PM – CORN FEST, LINCOLN HIGHWAY & S. 2ND ST, DeKALB

THE BRITINS – FRIDAY, 5:30 PM – BLOCK PARTY, OSHKOSH PUBLIC LIBRARY, OSHKOSH, WISC

BAGSHOT ROW – FRIDAY, 8 TILL 11 PM – VERANDA CONCERT, STARVED ROCK LODGE, ROUTES 178 & 71, UTICA, ILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 8:30 TILL 12:30 – MANHATTAN’S, 300 S.SCHMALE, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 6:30 PM – LOMBARD CRUISE NIGHT, ST. CHARLES RD & PARK AVE, LOMBARD

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 9 TILL MIDNIGHT – HOLLYWOOD CASINO JOLIET, 777 HOLLYWOOD BLVD, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JACK DADDY AND THE TRAFFIC JAM – SATURDAY, 8 PM – STATION PUB & EATERY, 6657 SOUTH ST, TINLEY PARK – NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEW INVADERS – SATURDAY, 6 TILL 9 PM – MEMORIAL PARK, 12804 HIGHLAND AVE, BLUE ISLAND (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 9 PM TILL 1 AM – POTATO JOHNNYS, 1850 WAUKEGAN RD, GLENVIEW – NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

CITY OF LIGHTS UKULELE FESTIVAL – FEATURING THE BEATLELES – SUNDAY, 11 AM TILL 6 PM – WATER STREET, NEAR CITY HALL, AURORA

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 4:30 PM – STREET FEST, 40 N. BROCKWAY, PALATINE

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SUNDAY, 4:30 TILL 6:30 PM – ILLINOIS BICENTENNIAL BASH, ADDISON VILLAGE HALL, VILLAGE GREEN, 1 FRIENDSHIP PLAZA, ADDISON (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – SUNDAY, 5:30 TILL 7 PM – SCOVILLE PARK, 800 LAKE ST, OAK PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)