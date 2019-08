Breakfast With The Beatles – August 25, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – Hey Bulldog

The Beatles – Nowhere Man (Rock Band Mix)

George – Bangla Desh

The Beatles – Back In The USSR

Conan O’Brien – Old Brown Shoe (George Fest)

The Beatles – You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)

Glen Tilbrook – Ticket To Ride

Professor Moptop

George – Here Comes The Sun (Bangla Desh)

The Beatles – P.S. I Love You

The Beatles – She Said, She Said

John – Bring On The Lucie (Freda People)

The Beatles – Money (Decca)

9 AM

The Beatles – Doctor Robert

Bryan Adams – Any Time At All

Ringo – No No Song (Anthology…So Far)

Steve Miller W/ Paul – My Dark Hour

The Beatles – Something (Take 39-Strings Only)

George – Ooh Baby (You Know I Love You)

Paul – Teddy Boy

The Beatles – Two Of Us

Paul & Elvis Costello – Don’t Be Careless Love (Original Demo)

Corinne Bailey Rae – Bluebird

Paul – Arrow Through Me

The Beatles – Please Mister Postman

The Beatles – When I’m 64 (Vocal Track)

The Beatles – You Like Me Too Much

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – AUGUST 25, 2019

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS & ST. JOHNS AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE STING RAYS – WEDNESDAY, 5:30 TILL 7:45 – MORTON ARBORETUM, 4100 ROUTE 53, LISLE – 21+ (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) PHIL & THE PLASTIC MACS (PHIL ANGOTTI) – SET OF MACCA & WINGS – THURSDAY, 10 PM – MARTYRS, 3855 N. LINCOLN THE FAB FOUR – THURSDAY, 7:30 PM – CROWN THEATRE, 19 N. CROWN ST, CROWN POINT, IND – ALL AGES THE FAB FOUR – FRIDAY, 8 PM – CONNER PRAIRIE, 13400 ALLISONVILLE RD, FISHERS, IND – ALL AGES THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – FRIDAY, 7:30 TILL 10:15 PM – ROCK N RAIL FEST, CORNER OF BROAD ST & MAIN ST., GRIFFITH, IND (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 PM – COOPERS, 27W150 ROOEVELT RD, WINFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – GLENCOE FRENCH MARKET, 675 VILLAGE COURT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) BRIT BEAT – THE COTTAGE BEATLES BLAST – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM – 6 E. CRYSTAL LAKE AVE, CRYSTAL LAKE AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 8 PM – ROCK N RAIL, 100 – 200 N. BROAD ST, GRIFFITH, IND THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 6:30 TILL 8 PM – TASTE OF POLONIA, THE COPERNICUS CENTER, 5216 W. LAWRENCE AVE, CHICAGO (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) SHINDIG - SATURDAY, 9 PM TILL 1 AM – POTATO CREEK JOHNNYS, 1850 WAUKEGAN RD, GLENVIEW (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – SUNDAY, 4:30 PM – TASTE OF POLONIA, 5216 W. LAWRENCE AVE, CHICAGO THE BRITINS – SUNDAY, 8 PM – WALWORTH COUNTY FAIR, PARK STAGE, 411 E. COURT ST, ELKHORN, WISC AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 7:30 PM – MACALLISTER AMPHITHEATER, 2450 CONSERVATORY DR, INDIANAPOLIS, IND – FIREWORKS SHOW WILL FOLLOW

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – WWW.PROFESSORMOPTOP.COM

DANNY DONUTS - WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM

WWW.PETEBEST.COM

THE BEATLES BIBLIOGRAPHY – WWW.THEBEATLEWORKSLTD.COM

WWW.BEATLEFAN.COM

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER – WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM