Breakfast With The Beatles – August 26, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles – I’ve Just Seen A Face

John – Only You (Anthology)

The Beatles – You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)

The Beatles – She Said, She Said

The Beatles – Every Little Thing

Brian Hebert – If I Fell

John – Mind Games

Bryan Ferry – Jealous Guy (Live)

George – My Sweet Lord (Japan)

The Beatles – Hello Goodbye

John Hiatt – Instant Karma

The Beatles – I Want You (She’s So Heavy)

Paul – Live And Let Die

9 AM

The Beatles – Within You Without You

Paul – Hope For The Future

Blood Sweat & Tears – Got To Get You Into My Life

George – Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – All Things Must Pass (Demo) (Anthology)

The Beatles – I Feel Fine

The Beatles – Blackbird

Four Tops – The Fool On The Hill

The Beatles – Revolution (Love)

Ringo – Love First Ask Questions Later

The Beatles – Lend Me Your Comb (Bbc)

The Beatles – Hey Bulldog

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - AUGUST 26, 2018

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – TUESDAY, 3 TILL 7 PM – MUNDELEIN FARMERS MARKET, CORNER OF COURTLAND & ROUTE 45 (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – TUESDAY, 7:30 TILL 9 PM – MOUNT PROSPECT LIBRARY, 10 S. EMERSON, MOUNT PROSPECT JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS AVE AND ST. JOHNS AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST AND COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – THURSDAY, 7 PM – VIKING PARK BAND SHELL, 4374 OLD GRAND AVE, GURNEE McLENNON – FRIDAY, 7:30 PM – H.B. JONES, 551 S. YORK RD, ELMHURST AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM – ROCK N RAIL, 100-200 N. BROAD ST, GRIFFITH, IND 1964…THE TRIBUTE – FRIDAY & SATURDAY, 8 PM – RIVERA THEATRE, 48 N. MAIN ST, THREE RIVERS, MICHIGAN THE BRITINS – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM – RHYTHM CASINO, 7077 ELMORE AVE, DAVENPORT, IOWA THE NEVERLY BROTHERS, FRIDAY, 8:30 TILL 10 PM – TASTE OF POLONIA, TRIBUTE STAGE, COPERNICUS CENTER, 5216 W. LAWRENCE AVE, CHICAGO SHINDIG – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – LOCKPORT MOOSE, 118 E. 10TH ST, LOCKPORT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – WILMETTE FRENCH MARKET, WILMETTE METRA PARKING LOT AT 722 GREEN BAY ROAD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 8 PM – VILLAGE OF MELROSE PARK COMPLEX, 1000 N. 25TH AVE, MELROSE PARK THE BRITINS – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM – RIVERSIDE CASINO, RIVERSIDE, IOWA THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 6:30 TILL 8 PM (EASTERN TIME) – MARSHALL COUNTY BLUEBERRY FEST, CENTENNIAL PARK, JEFFERSON SCHOOL STAGE, 1660 N. MICHIGAN ST, PLYMOUTH, IND (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) BAGSHOT ROW – SATURDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – OURDOOR CONCERT SERIES, HEGELER CARUS MANSION, 1307 7TH ST, LaSALLE, ILL BRIT BEAT – SUNDAY, 8:30 PM – COTTAGE BEATLES BLAST FESTIVAL, 6 E. CRYSTAL LAKE AVE, CRYSTAL LAKE – ALL AGES AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 8 PM – BROKEN OAR MARINA BAR & GRILL, 614 RAWSON BRIDGE RD, PORT BARRINGTON THE BRITINS – SUNDAY, 7:30 PM – WALWORTH COUNTY FAIR, 411 E. COURT ST, ELKHORN, WISC THE STING RAYS – SUNDAY, 5:30 TILL 7:00 – SCOVILLE PARK, 800 LAKE ST, OAK PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SUNDAY, 7:30 TILL 10 PM – HARVARD BALLOON FEST, MILKY WAY PARK, 300 LAWRENCE RD, HARVERD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS

KIT O’TOOLE WILL HOST A SCREENING OF YELLOW SUBMARINE – THURSDAY, AUGUST 30TH, 7 PM – MARCUS THEATER, 1555 W. LAKE ST, ADDISON

DISPLAY OF RINGO’S ARTWORK, PEACE & LOVE – SEPT 6, 7 & 8 – GALLERY 505 E. SILVER SPRING DR, WHITEFISH BAY, WISC – IF YOU PURCHASE A PICTURE RINGO WILL TAKE A PICTURE WITH YOU BEFORE HIS SHOW AT SUMMERFEST – PROCEEDS GO TO THE LOTUS FOUNDATION

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

