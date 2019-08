Breakfast With The Beatles – August 4, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – Paperback Writer

John W/Elton John – I Saw Her Standing There

Paul – Beware My Love

Charles Wright & The Watts 103rd St. Rhythm Band – Here Comes The Sun

Ringo – Heart On My Sleeve

The Beatles – Dig It

The Beatles – Ticket To Ride

Didi & Die Abc Boys – All My Loving

The Beatles – I’ve Just Seen A Face (Capitol Stereo)

Canadian Brass – I Am The Walrus

The Beatles – Savoy Truffle

Paul – Goodnight Tonight

Jeff Lynne – The Inner Light

The Beatles – A Day In The Life

9 AM

The Beatles – Hello Goodbye

Fanny – Hey Bulldog

John – Borrowed Time

Louis Armstrong – Give Peace A Chance

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Old Brown Shoe (Anthology-Demo)

The Beatles – Words Of Love

Laurence Juber – Hey Jude

George – Wah Wah

The Beatles – Thank You Girl

The Beatles – Here There And Everywhere

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – AUGUST 4, 2019

THE STING RAYS – MONDAY, 6:30 TILL 8:30 – CRUSIN’ INTO LOCKPORT, CLASSIC CAR SHOW, 222 E. 9TH ST, LOCKPORT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – THURSDAY, 7 PM – PARKWAY BANK PARK, 5501 PARK PLACE, ROSEMONT – FREE – FIREWORKS AFTER CONCERT THE STING RAYS – THURSDAY, 6:45 TILL 9:30 PM –ADULTS NIGHT OUT, LINCOLN PARK ZOO, 2001 N. CLARK ST (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) KALEIDEOSCOPE EYES – FRIDAY, 6 PM – PRAIRIE FEST, ANNUNCIATION CHURCH, 14610 WILL-COOK RD, HOMER GLEN AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 8 PM – FRED P. HALL AMPHITHEATRE, 262 E. PALATINE RD, PALATINE THE BRITINS – SATURDAY, 7 PM – PHOENIX PARK BANDSHELL, 111 E. WISCONSIN ST, DELEVAN, WISC THE STING RAYS – OSWEGO PARK FUNDRAISER, FOX VALLEY KICKERS, 1015 HARVEY RD, OSWEGO – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 6 PM – RETRO ON ROSCOE, CENTER STAGE, 2000 W. ROSCOE ST., CHICAGO JAY GOEPNER – SATURDAY, 7 PM – ST. DONATUS CARNIVAL, 1939 UNION ST., BLUE ISLAND (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 6 TILL 7 PM – BEATLES FEST, CORNER OF HOHMAN AVE & RIMBACH ST, HAMMOND IND SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 7 TILL 10:00 – WHITE EAGLE EVENTS, NILES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE BRITINS – SUNDAY, 12 PM – WATERTOWN RIVERFEST, 812 LABAREE ST, WATERTOWN, WISC / 5 PM – ST. JOSEPH’S FAMILY FUN FEST, S89 W22650 MILWAUKEE AVE, BIG BEND, WISC THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SUNDAY, 1:30 TILL 3:30 – DARIEN FEST, DARIEN COMMUNITY PARK, PLAINFIELD RD & CLARENDON HILLS RD, DARIEN (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

YOKO ONO: ARISING – THRU AUGUST 23RD - SCHOOL OF THE ART INSTITUTE, 37 S. WABASH – 5TH FLOOR, ROOM 508

YOKO ONO: POETRY, PAINTING, MUSIC OBJECTS, EVENTS AND WISH TREES – THRU AUGUST 22ND – CHICAGO POETRY FOUNDATION, 61 W. SUPERIOR ST

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – AUG 9TH, 10TH & 11TH – HYATT O’HARE – ALAN WHITE, 3 WINGMEN (DENNY LAINE, LAURENCE JUBER, STEVE HOLLY), MARK LEWISOHN, KEN MANSFIELD, JEREMY CLYDE, LIVERPOOL – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

