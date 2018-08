Breakfast With The Beatles – August 5, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles – I’m Down

Traveling Wilburys – Heading For The Light

Nancy Sinatra – Run For Your Life

The Beatles – Because

Paul – Calico Skies

George Martin – Pepperland

Paul - Oo You

Gerard St. Paul – You Know My Name Look Up The Number (In French)

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Let It Be (Past Masters)

George – Sue Me Sue You Blues

Toots & The Maytalls – Give Peace A Chance

John – Power To The People

The Beatles – Got To Get You Into My Life

Paul – Come On To Me

9 AM

The Beatles – Help

Ringo – You’re 16

The Beatles – Wild Honey Pie

Paul – Ode To A Koala Bear

George – Behind That Locked Door

Woodpigeon – The Word

The Beatles – Norwegian Wood

The Beatles – Paperback Writer (Vocals Only)

Ray Charles – Eleanor Rigby

The Beatles – Dear Prudence (Rock Band Mix)

The Beatles – Baby You’re A Rich Man

The Beatles – Devil In Her Heart

The Beatles – Johnny B Goode (Bbc)

The Beatles – Don’t Pass Me By (Anthology)

The Beatles – If I Needed Someone (Japan)

The Beatles – She’s Leaving Home

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - AUGUST 5, 2018

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – TUESDAY, 3 TILL 7 PM – MUNDELEIN FARMERS MARKET, CORNER OF COURTLAND & ROUTE 45 (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE STING RAYS – TUESDAY, 6 TILL 8:30 PM – WHEELING NATIONAL NIGHT OUT AGAINST CRIME, 333 W. DUNDEE RD, WHEELING (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS AVE AND ST. JOHNS AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAY & PHIL: THE BEATLE BROTHERS – LUNCHTIME CONCERT, WEDNESDAY, 12 TILL 1 PM – LINCOLNSHIRE CORP BUILDING, 1 TOWER RD, LINCOLNSHIRE THE STING RAYS – WEDNESDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – STICKNEY PAVILION IN MEMORIAL PARK, RIDGELAND AVE & 41ST ST, STICKNEY (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET, COOK PARK BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST AND COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – THURSDAY, 7 PM – PARKWAY BANK PARK, 5501 PARK PLACE, ROSEMONT - FREE THE BRITINS – THURSDAY, 6:30 PM – WISCONSIN LUTHERAN COLLEGE, CAMPUS QUAD, 8800 W. BLUEMOUND RD, WAUWATOSA, WISC AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 8 PM – FRED P. HALL AMPHITHEATRE, 262 E. PALATINE RD, PALATINE THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – CITY HALL, 101 COURTLAND AVE, PARK RIDGE – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – WILMETTE FRENCH MARKET, WILMETTE METRA PARKING LOT, 722 GREEN BAY RD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 3:30 PM – ANNUNCIATA FEST, 11200 S. AVENUE H, CHICAGO / 9 PM - BEATLES FEST, 5205 HOHMAN AVE, HAMMOND, IND THE NEW INVADERS – SATURDAY, 6 TILL 9 PM – PHEASANT RUN RESORT, 4051 E. MAIN ST, ST. CHARLES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – WASHINGTON AUDITORIUM, 608 E. WALNUT ST, WASHINGTON, IND (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 6:30 TILL 9:30 PM – ROCK THE BLOCK PARTY, PARKSIDE & HILLSDALE, COUNTRYSIDE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 4:30 TILL 7:30 PM – FESTA ITALIANA, 1918 DONMAUR DR, CREST HILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE BRITINS – SUNDAY, 5:00 PM – ST. JOSEPH’S FAMILY FEST, S 89 W22650 MILWAUKEE AVE, BIG BEND, WISC THE STING RAYS – SUNDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – HARWOOD HEIGHTS FEST, 4600 N. OAK PARK AVE, HARWOOD HEIGHTS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – AUGUST 10-12 – HYATT O’HARE – PETER & JEREMY, BILLY J. KRAMER, JACK DOUGLAS (PRODUCER OF DOUBLE FANTASY), ROY ORBISON JR, LESLIE CAVENDISH (HAIRCUTS), LITTLE NICOLA HALE (MMT), ENGINEER GEOFF EMERICK (SUNDAY ONLY), LIVERPOOL, WEEKLINGS, XRT’S TERRI HEMMERT WILL M.C. – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM