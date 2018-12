Breakfast With The Beatles – December 16, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles – Act Naturally

John & Yoko – Angela

The Score – Please Please Me

George – Just For Today

Abbey Road Xmas – Good King Wenceslas

The Beatles – Norwegian Wood

Paul – Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reggae

The Beatles – Devil In Her Heart

Dhani Harrison – Savoy Truffle (George Fest)

The Beatles – Can’t Buy Me Love

Paul – Backwards Traveler

Paul - I’ve Had Enough

The Beatles – The Fool On The Hill

The Beatles – I Feel Fine (Christmas On Bbc)

Paul – Too Many People

Rolling Stones – I Wanna Be Your Man

George – Wah Wah

9 AM

The Beatles – Dear Prudence (2018 Remix)

Paul – Junk

John – Real Love (Imagine)

Beatmas – White Christmas

The Beatles – Lovely Rita

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Get Back (Rooftop Concert Take 3)

Willie Nelson – One After 909

Paul – Best Friend (Live Antwerp 1972)

Eddie Vedder – You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away

The Beatles – Love Me Do

Ringo – Christmas Time Is Here Again

Darren Iannotti – Your Mother Should Know

The Beatles – Not Guilty (Demo)

The Butties – We Wish You A Merry Christmas

The Beatles – She Said, She Said

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - DECEMBER 16, 2018

THE STING RAYS – WEDNESDAY, 6 TILL 9 PM – MORTON ARBORETUM ILLUMINATION (LIGHT SHOW), 4100 ROUTE 53, LISLE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) BEETLELELES – FRIDAY, 8:30 TILL 10:30 PM – DKT, 220 HARRISON ST, OAK PARK THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 PM – COOPER’S CORNER, 27W150 ROOSEVELT RD, WINFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) BEETLELELES – SUNDAY, 2 PM – HALLA DAY – SEASONAL BEATLES – VAL’S HALLA RECORDS, 239 HARRISON ST, OAK PARK

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

