Breakfast With The Beatles – December 30, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles – Taxman

John – Sunday Bloody Sunday

Del Shannon – From Me To You

The Beatles – She’s Leaving Home (2017 Remaster)

Pete Drake – Behind That Locked Door

The Beatles – Sure To Fall (Decca)

The Beatles – Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (Demo)

Fabio Koryu Calabro – Honey Pie

The Beatles – There’s A Place

Patti Smith – Within You Without You

Paul – Dear Friend (Home Recording 1)

Ringo – As Far As We Can Go

The Beatles – And I Love Her

Jack White – Mother Nature’s Son/That Would Be Something

George - Rising Sun

9 AM

The Beatles – Everybody’s Got Something To Hide (2018 Remaster)

Matthew Sweet & Susanna Hoffs – Rain

Paul – Venus & Mars/Rock Show

John – How Do You Sleep (Take 11)

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Two Of Us

Paul – Big Barn Bed (2018 Remaster)

George – Ding Dong, Ding Dong

The Beatles – You Never Give Me Your Money

Art Of Time Ensemble – Lovely Rita

The Beatles – 12 Bar Original (Anthology)

The Beatles – Every Little Thing

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - DECEMBER 30, 2018

AMERICAN ENGLISH – MONDAY, 7:30 PM - NEW YEARS EVE CELEBRATION, LOFT 28 WEST, ABOVE BALLYDOYLE, 28 W. NEW YORK ST, AURORA STING RAYS – NEW YEARS EVE PARTY – MONDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – MANHATTANS, 300 S. SCHMALE, CAROL STREAM – RSVP – 630-871-2991 (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – NEW YEARS EVE CONCERT – MONDAY, 7:30 PM – PHEASANT RUN MAINSTAGE THEATER, 4051 E. MAIN ST, ST. CHARLES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) BACKDATED & THE JAY GOEPPNER BAND – TRIBUTE TO JOHN LENNON – SATURDAY, 7 PM – 210 LIVE, 210 GREEN BAY RD, HIGHWOOD – CALL FOR RESERVATIONS, 847-433-0304 STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 PM- COOPER’S CORNER, 27W150 ROOSEVELT RD, WINFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

