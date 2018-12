Breakfast With The Beatles – December 9, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles – Nowhere Man

Ringo – Stardust

Joan Baez – Eleanor Rigby

Paul – Peace In The Neighborhood

Makaya Mccraven – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

The Beatles – Good Day Sunshine

Diana Ross – Wonderful Christmastime

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Rip It Up/Shake, Rattle And Roll/Blue Suede Shoes (Anthology)

The Beatles – Help!

Fab Four – Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

John – Imagine (2018 Mix)

George – Far East Man

Sergio Mendez – The Fool On The Hill

The Beatles – I’ll Follow The Sun

9 AM

The Beatles – Cry Baby Cry (2018 Remix)

George – Sue Me, Sue You Blues

The Beatles – A Day In The Life (Hummed Last Chord)

Paul – Take It Away

John – Oh My Love (Vocals Only)

The Beatles – Something

John – Happy Xmas (Anthology-Rough Mix)

Los Lobos – Tomorrow Never Knows

Paul – Just Because (Russian)

The Beatles – Hello Goodbye

Spooky Tooth – I Am The Walrus

The Beatles – I’ve Just Seen A Face (U.S. Mono)

The Beatles – It Won’t Be Long

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - DECEMBER 9, 2018

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – PROGRAM ON THE WHITE ALBUM – MONDAY, 6:30 PM – EVERGREEN PARK LIBRARY, 9400 S. TROY AVE, EVERGREEN PARK PHIL ANGOTTI BAND – OPENING FOR OFF BROADWAY – FRIDAY, 9 PM – FITZGERALDS, 6615 ROOSEVELT RD, BERWYN (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) THE NEW INVADERS – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 1:00 AM – MISTER MO’S SPORTS BAR, 7214 W. COLLEGE DR, PALOS HEIGHTS – 21+ (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8 TILL MIDNIGHT – CROATIAN CULTURAL CLUB, 1503 CLEMENT ST, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

