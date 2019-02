Breakfast With The Beatles – February 10, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – She’s A Woman

John – Cold Turkey

Aerosmith – Come Together

The Beatles – Because (Anthology)

The Beatles – Girl

Lord Sitar – I Am The Walrus

George – When We Was Fab

Paul & Elvis Costello – The Lovers That Never Were (Original Demo)

The Beatles – For No One

Bob’s Mash Ups – Now I Long For The Late 1970’s

The Beatles – I Need You

Elton John – One Day At A Time

Paul – A Certain Softness

The Beatles – Let It Be

John – Oh Yoko

9 AM

The Beatles – While My Guitar Gently Weeps

Grammy 2005 – Across The Universe

Paul - My Valentine

Paul – Mrs. Vanderbuilt

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)

Roberta Flack – I Should Have Known Better

The Beatles – Any Time At All

Ringo – Speed Of Sound

The Beatles – Help (James Bond Intro)

The Beatles – Rocky Raccoon (Demo)

George – Miss O’dell

The Beatles – Mister Moonlight

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - FEBRUARY 10 , 2019

AMERICAN ENGLISH - THURSDAY (VALENTINE’S DAY) 8 PM – MAJESTIC THEATRE, 150 N. SCHUYLER AVE, KANKEE AMERICAN ENGLIGH – FRIDAY, 7:30 PM – WAVERLY BEACH, N 8770 FIRE LANE 1, MENASHA, WISC (ALL AGES) SHINDIG – FRIDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 PM – COOPER’S CORNER, 27W150 ROOSEVELT RD, WINFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) BRIT BEAT – SATURDAY 8 PM – MAINSTAGE THEATRE AT PHEASANT RUN RESORT, 4051 E. MAIN ST, ST. CHARLES LIVERPOOL ACOUSTIC – SATURDAY, 7:30 TILL 10:EO PM – HACKNEY’S – 1514 E. LAKE AVE, GLENVIEW THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 PM – COOPER’S CORNER, 27W150 ROOSEVELT RD, WINFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – POTATO CREEK JOHNNY’S, 1850 WAUKEGAN RD, GLENVIEW (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) BEATLES ACOUSTIC BRUNCH – SUNDAY, 12 TILL 3 PM – LOGAN BAR, 2230 N. CALIFORNIA

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

