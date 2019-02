Breakfast With The Beatles – February 17, 2019

8 AM

The Beatles – Wait

John – I’m Stepping Out

Rufus Wainwright – Across The Universe

The Beatles – No Reply

Paul – Beware My Love

Nils Lofgrin – Any Time At All

The Beatles – You Like Me Too Much

Professor Moptop

Vernon Girls – We Love The Beatles

Ringo – Down And Out

George – I Live For You (Bonus Track)

The Beatles – Brian Hebert – Help Slip Jig

The Beatles – Martha My Dear (2018 Remaster)

The Beatles – Hello Goodbye (Anthology)

John – Crippled Inside

9 PM

The Beatles – You Can’t Do That (Capitol Mono)

Paul – Come On To Me

Procol Harum – Eight Days A Week

The Beatles – Day Tripper

George – Someplace Else

Professor Moptop

Keith & Ken – The Beatles Got To Go

The Beatles – Two Of Us (Naked)

George – Any Road

John – Stand By Me

The Beatles – P.S. I Love You

The Beatles – Cayenne (Anthology)

Green Day – Working Class Hero

The Beatles – A Hard Days Night (Take 4)

The Beatles – Yellow Submarine

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - FEBRUARY 17 , 2019

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 8 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – CHING HUA’S, 1992 S. RIVER RD, DES PLAINES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) GEORGE HARRISON BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE SHOW – ELLIS CLARK, THE UNSWEPT, CLAR MONACO/SANDLEWOOD SITAR, AND OTHERS – SATURDAY, 9 PM – MARTYRS, 3855 N. LINCOLN AVE LIVERPOOL ACOUSTIC – SATURDAY, 9 PM TILL MIDNIGHT – NORTH SIDE BAR & GRILL, 499 PENNSYLVANIA AVE, GLEN ELLYN

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – PROGRAM ON 50 YEARS OF ABBEY ROAD – THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28TH, 7 PM – NORTHBROOK PUBLIC LIBRARY, 1201 CEDAR LANE, NORTHBROOK – SIGN UP AT WWW.NORTHBROOK.INFO – REGISTRATION REQUIRED

FAB FAUX – THE WHITE ALBUM AND OTHER BEATLE SONGS – FRIDAY, MAY 10TH – PARK WEST – WWW.TICKETFLY.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM