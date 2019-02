Breakfast With The Beatles – February 24, 2019

Happy Birthday, George

8 AM

The Beatles – Blue Jay Way

George – Beautiful Girl

The Beatles – While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Acoustic Version, Take 2)

George – Fish On The Sand

Bravo Echo Alpha Tango – If I Needed Someone

The Beatles – I Need You

Billy Preston – Isn’t It A Pity (Concert For George)

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Old Brown Shoe (Demo)

The Beatles – Don’t Bother Me

George – Give Me Love

Alvin Lee W/George – So Sad

The Beatles – Within You Without You

George – Beware Of Darkness (Demo)

9 PM

The Beatles – Love You To

Steve Hillage – It’s All Too Much

George – Marwa Blues

George & Paul Simon – Here Comes The Sun

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Something (Demo)

The Beatles – Something

The Beatles – Long, Long, Long (2018 Remaster)

Lloyd Landesman – I Want To Tell You

George – Apple Scruffs

Weird Al Yankovic – What Is Life (George Fest)

The Beatles – Everybody’s Trying To Be My Baby

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - FEBRUARY 24 , 2019

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – PROGRAM ON 50 YEARS OF ABBEY ROAD – THURSDAY, 7 PM – NORTHBROOK PUBLIC LIBRARY, 1201 CEDAR LANE, NORTHBROOK – SIGN UP AT WWW.NORTHBROOK.INFO – REGISTRATION REQUIRED

LIVERPOOL ACOUSTIC – THURSDAY, 7:30 TILL 10:30 PM – MAC’S ON SLADE, 117 W. SLADE ST, PALATINE SHINDIG – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – MANHATTAN’S AMERICAN BAR & GRILL, 300 S. SCHMALE RD, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) LIVERPOOL LEGENDS – SATURDAY, 9 TILL 11:00 PM – EVANSTON ROCKS, 1012 CHURCH ST, EVANSTON THE STING RAYS – SATURDAY, 8 TILL 11:00 PM – ROSELLE AMERICAN LEGION, 344 E. MAPLE AVE, ROSELLE – DINNER DANCE – RESERVATIONS CALL 630-894-8524 (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS) BEATLE BRUNCH – SUNDAY, 12 NOON TILL 3:00 PM - LOGAN BAR, 2230 N. CALIFORNIA LIVERPOOL LEGENDS – SUNDAY, 5 TILL 7:00 PM –ARCADA THEATRE, 105 E. MAIN ST, ST. CHARLES BAGSHOT ROW – SUNDAY, 5:30 TILL 8 PM – EVEN FLOW, 302 W. STATE ST, GENEVA (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

FAB FAUX – THE WHITE ALBUM AND OTHER BEATLE SONGS – FRIDAY, MAY 10TH – PARK WEST – WWW.TICKETFLY.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

